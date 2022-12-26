The National Commission of Moldova supplemented the decision on the procedure for the entry of Ukrainian citizens

19:03 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians are allowed until February 1, 2023 to enter Moldova on the basis of an identity card and through the Moldovan-Romanian border and the Chisinau airport.



This decision was made on December 23 by the National Commission for the State of Emergency, Newsmaker reports.



The National Commission supplemented the decision on the procedure for the entry of Ukrainian citizens, adopted on February 24.



Now citizens of Ukraine will be able to enter Moldova from Romania on the basis of: an identity card (ID-card, internal passport), an ordinary passport, as well as other identity documents (an identity card of a citizen of Ukraine issued by the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova, a temporary identity card issued by Bureau of Migration, driver's license, residence permit, military ID, etc.). They can also present copies of these documents or documents in electronic format, as well as documents with expired validity.



Previously, this provision was valid only in case of entry into Moldova from Ukraine.



Based on the same documents, they will be able to leave Moldova for Ukraine.



Recently, a citizen of Ukraine and her three minor children, who were traveling from Bucharest to Odessa in transit through Moldova, were not allowed into the country because they did not have foreign passports, but only internal identity documents. As the head of the Border Police Rosiyan Vasiloi then explained, in order to transit through Moldova, citizens of Ukraine must complete the necessary documents at the diplomatic missions of Ukraine.