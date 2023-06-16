The French National Assembly supported the increase in defense spending

15:02 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) has supported an increase in defense spending of 413 billion euros for 2024-2030. Now this project should be considered by the Senate.



The funds are intended for the modernization of the armed forces, according to BFM.



The defense budget was supported by 408 votes to 87.



It is noted that 56 billion euros are planned to be spent on: nuclear deterrence, 98 billion - to pay for the military, 65 billion - to train the Armed Forces, 16 billion - to replenish ammunition stocks, 10 billion euros for innovation; 6 billion euros for space programs, as well as about 30 billion to cover inflation.



This is accompanied by an almost complete renewal of the French Navy fleet with a new aircraft carrier at the head. The Air Force will continue its modernization for 42 Rafale combat aircraft, which will last until 2032.



The priority remains the modernization of the air force through the joint combat program Scorpion, consisting of armored vehicles Serval, Griffon, Jaguar and Leclerc. In an amendment to the bill, the government plans to have 238 Jaguars by 2030 against 200 previously planned and 1437 Griffon armored vehicles against 1345.



In addition, France plans to increase spending on personnel and reach a staff of 355,000 by 2030 (of which 275,000 are military and 80,000 are reservists). The French Ministry of Defense intends to build an army of "one reservist for two existing soldiers" by 2035.