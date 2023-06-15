Aristocrats from all over Europe gathered for the prince's wedding

06:42 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Any wedding ceremony attracts attention, but the wedding of a prince is an event of particular interest.. According to the Daily Mail, on June 10, the official wedding ceremony of Prince Johann Wenzel of Liechtenstein and Countess Felicitas von Hartig took place in Vienna, Austria..At the same time, the civil ceremony of the son of Princess Mary and Prince Gundakar of Liechtenstein and the daughter of Count Lucas and Countess Claudia von Hartig took place earlier in April in Liechtenstein.

It is noted that the whole Liechtenstein family came to the wedding, as well as princes from Luxembourg and other aristocrats from all over Europe.

The wedding venue for the couple was the Servitenkirche, or Roman Catholic Church of the Annunciation of the Mother of God, in the Archdiocese of Vienna.

The young wife is known to work for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, lived in Paris and Lisbon, and studied law in Vienna, Austria before pursuing a degree in art history.

Prince Johann-Wenzel studied politics and economics in Montreal, Canada, then studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

The Princely House of Liechtenstein was founded over 300 years ago and the throne is inherited through the male line. And although the population of the tiny state is only about 39 thousand people, the princely family is very large.. Only the ruling prince Hans-Adam II has four children and 15 grandchildren.

All living members of the princely family are descendants of its founder, Prince Johann I, who was admitted to the Confederation of the Rhine by Napoleon in 1806, laying the foundation for sovereignty.

