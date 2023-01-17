On the Romanian beach found a missile of the Russian air defense system "Pantsir-S1"

08:53 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Constanta County, Romania, a rocket engine was found on a beach. The General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces reported that the engine of the rocket that floated on the country's Black Sea coast is part of a missile of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the Russian Federation.



The Romanian General Staff noted that the found element does not contain pyrotechnic and other hazardous materials and suggest that it fell into the sea during recent hostilities in the northern Black Sea. After that, he washed up on the Romanian coast.



The General Staff of Romania does not rule out that sea currents may bring other parts of missiles to the coastal zone of Romania or other coastal countries.