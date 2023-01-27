An armed attack was made on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the head of the Security Service was killed

14:48 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 27, at 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"The attacker killed the head of the Security Service by opening fire on the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon. During the prevention of the attack, two embassy security personnel were also injured.. Their condition is satisfactory," the ministry said.

The attack is currently under investigation, the country's foreign ministry added.



The attacker on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was a 50-year-old man, the Azerbaijani news agency Trend reports citing Iranian media.



According to preliminary data from the investigation, the man drove up to the administrative building in a Pride car along with two minor children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.



Hussein Rahimi, Tehran's police chief, told Tasnim that the attacker has been detained by the police and his interrogation is ongoing.

"The person who opened fire stated that he did it because of personal and family problems," Rahimi said.

Azerbaijani government plans to evacuate embassy in Tehran soon. The head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizade, said this in an interview with TRT Haber.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran. This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko on Twitter.