A fire breaks out on a ferry with more than a hundred passengers in the Philippines

11:45 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Philippines, a fire broke out on a ferry with approximately 120 passengers on board. The Philippine ship Esperanza Star, carrying passengers and crew, caught fire on the high seas, and a rescue operation is underway.



This information was provided by the Associated Press, citing representatives of the Coast Guard, on Sunday, June 18.



The fire on the ferry reportedly broke out at dawn as it traveled from the Philippine province of Sikigor to Bohol province.



At the moment, there is no exact data on the number of rescued people and the presence of losses.