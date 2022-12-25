Ukrainian de-occupation of Crimea could provoke a nuclear war. The aggressor Vladimir Putin will not accept the loss of the Crimean peninsula. The Washington Post writes about it.

For Putin, the annexation of Crimea has become a pillar of his legacy. And it will fall apart if he loses the peninsula. According to the dictator, he will not tolerate Ukraine's attempt to return Crimea. This means crossing a red line that Putin will not tolerate.

The publication noted that until recently, Ukraine's desire to retake Crimea seemed like a "far-fetched fantasy" for a long time, but recent Ukrainian victories on the battlefields and Moscow's mistakes suddenly "made it plausible - perhaps dangerous."

In turn, the West, although supporting Ukraine, fears that "any Ukrainian military invasion of Crimea could push Putin to take decisive action," potentially even to use a nuclear bomb.

The publication clarifies that after the liberation of Kherson, Russian politicians stepped up their rhetoric. For example, former President Dmitry Medvedev promised a "judgment day" in the event of any attack on Crimea, and a member of the Russian parliament warned of a "final crushing blow."

Recall that after the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea by Russia, the property of the peninsula passed into the hands of the criminal authorities of the terrorist state, including about 200 sanatoriums. Putin's puppets began to actively sell sanatoriums into private hands and transfer them to law enforcement agencies.