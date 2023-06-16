Largest ruby ​​sold at Sotheby's

15:59 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The largest ruby ever to go up for auction sold for a record $34.8 million at Sotheby's. It is reported by CNN.



The ruby weighs 55.22 carats. In June, the stone went under the hammer in New York less than a year after Canadian firm Fura Gems discovered it at one of the company's mines in Mozambique.



Ahead of the sale, Sotheby's described the gem as "extremely rare" and "the most valuable and most important" ruby ever to appear.

On the market. The official language of Mozambique - Portuguese - he received the name Estrela de Fura, that is, "Star of the Fury".

While record gem sales are dominated by diamonds, in particular colored ones, rubies are also considered to be among the rarest and most valuable gemstones in the world, notes CNN.. The previous auction record for a ruby was set by the Sunrise ruby, found in Myanmar, weighing 25.59 carats.. In 2015, in Geneva, Switzerland, it was sold for $30.3 million.