A powerful storm paralyzed the Netherlands: flight cancellations and transport problems

12:20 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands has been swept by a powerful storm, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the paralysis of traffic.



Due to strong winds, referred to as Storm Poli, the Netherlands has experienced severe disruptions to air and rail traffic, and authorities are urging residents to stay at home.



According to the Dutch broadcaster NOS, the National Meteorological Institute has issued a red storm warning code for most of the country, which is the highest level of danger.. Wind gusts reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.



In the town of Wijk aan Zee, located north of Amsterdam, wind speeds of 145 kilometers per hour have already been measured, which is the strongest measured wind gust in July.



Weerplaza reports that Storm Poli is the most powerful summer storm ever recorded.



Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, one of the busiest transport hubs in Europe, is forced to cancel more than 300 flights. It is assumed that traffic will be limited until at least 15:00 local time.



Residents in the province of North Holland, which includes Amsterdam, have received alerts on their mobile phones advising them to stay at home and have emergency numbers on hand in case of a life-threatening situation. Near the village of Alkmaar, a strong wind overturned a truck.



Rail operator NS has suspended all trains in the north of the Netherlands and the highway north of Amsterdam has been temporarily closed due to falling trees.



The Amsterdam transport company GVB has decided not to run buses and trams due to extreme weather conditions.