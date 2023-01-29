Powerful explosions and fire at a munitions factory in Iran

08:09 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the city of Isfahan in Iran, an explosion occurred in one of the centers for the production of ammunition of the Ministry of Defense of the country. According to unconfirmed reports, the detonation happened after a drone attack. This was reported on Saturday, January 28, by the local IRNA agency, citing the deputy governor of the province, Mohammad Jannesari.

According to him, the explosion occurred at a plant in one of the centers belonging to the Ministry of Defense.

Eyewitnesses reported that the sounds of explosions came from the area of the ammunition depot.

According to a security official, there were no casualties from the blast, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"The explosion occurred in one of the centers for the production of ammunition of the Ministry of Defense, and according to the statement of the deputy head of political affairs and security of the province of Isfahan, there were no casualties," the IRIB material says.

The media also reported that other industries are on fire in Iran.

Earlier this month, the European Union announced additional sanctions against Iran and Belarus, Russia's key allies in the war against Ukraine.

The United States also announced a new package of sanctions against key Iranian officials and one organization involved in the production and transfer of combat UAVs to Russia.