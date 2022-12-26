Moldova forced to turn to NATO for help

08:55 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian aggressor continues to destabilize the political situation in Moldova, which is why Chisinau was forced to turn to NATO for help.



This was announced on Sunday, December 11, in an interview with CNN by President Maia Sandu.



At the same time, she noted that at present there is no urgent need for military support from NATO, since there is no threat of a direct invasion of the Russian Federation into Moldova, however, “hybrid attacks” are constantly carried out.



Sandu said that Russia, in addition to strengthening propaganda on the territory of Moldova, uses the issue of energy resources to push through its interests.

"Gazprom limited gas supplies to Moldova by 60%, despite the signed contract and the fact that Moldova buys gas from Russia at a very high price," Sandu said.



She also pointed out that the country is receiving more and more defense assistance from NATO countries.

"We have made certain requests for our defense sector. We understand that assistance to Ukraine remains a priority, but we also hope to receive assistance to strengthen our defense capability," Sandu said.

In response to a question whether Moldova fears that Russia will interfere with its accession to the European Union, Sandu said that Moldova is an independent state and makes important decisions for it.