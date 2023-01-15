Moldova is outraged by the violation of its sovereignty by Russia

Another missile fall on the territory of Moldova during a massive Russian strike on Ukraine is an indicator of the lack of respect for the sovereignty of the country. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa on Facebook.
She also reacted to regular Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.
Earlier it was reported that the fragments of the Russian rocket "hooked" Moldova. After a massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on January 14, Moldovan border guards discovered the remains of a rocket near the Larga border.
