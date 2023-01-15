Moldova is outraged by the violation of its sovereignty by Russia

07:36 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Another missile fall on the territory of Moldova during a massive Russian strike on Ukraine is an indicator of the lack of respect for the sovereignty of the country. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa on Facebook.

"I express my indignation at the lack of respect for the sovereignty of Moldova. The airspace was again violated today, and the remnants of a rocket fell in the vicinity of the village of Larga in the Briceni district," Gavrilitsa stressed.

She also reacted to regular Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

"There is no political, historical or moral justification for the killing of civilians and attacks on infrastructure," she said.

Earlier it was reported that the fragments of the Russian rocket "hooked" Moldova. After a massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on January 14, Moldovan border guards discovered the remains of a rocket near the Larga border.