Moldova: pro-Russian Shor party declared unconstitutional

16:05 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Moldova ruled at the request of the government of the country to check the constitutionality of the pro-Russian Shor party and declared it unconstitutional.



It is reported by NewsMaker.



The judges came to the conclusion that the party violated the principles prescribed in the Constitution of Moldova.



The decision was made in accordance with the fourth paragraph of Article 41 of the Constitution, according to which "parties and other socio-political organizations whose goals or activities are directed against political pluralism, the principles of the rule of law, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, are unconstitutional."



The head of the Constitutional Court, Nikolai Roshka, said that from the moment this decision was made, the Shor party is considered disbanded.

"None of the documents of this party, adopted after the decision, has no legal force. The Ministry of Justice should form a commission to liquidate the Shor party in order to exclude it from the state register of legal entities," he said.

The head of the court also said that the deputies of this party will continue their mandate, however, as independent people's deputies without the right to join other factions. The situation is similar with party representatives in local governments at all levels, including Gagauzia.

"The lists of candidates for parliament and local bodies, approved earlier, are invalidated from the moment the decision is made.. If there is a vacant mandate, then it remains until the end of the eleventh convocation of parliament," he said.

It is noted that for the first time in the history of Moldova, the court recognizes a political party as outlawed.