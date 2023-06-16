Moldova plans to create an agency to combat Russian propaganda

11:20 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Moldova, Maia Sandu, proposed the creation of an agency in the country to combat Russian propaganda called "Patriot".

"The mission of the Patriot Center will be to coordinate and implement state policy in the field of information security and provide strategic communication in order to identify, prevent and combat disinformation at the national level. The institution will have two main responsibilities: to communicate truthful information to the general public and ensure ongoing dialogue with citizens, and to cooperate with all government agencies to advance the national interest and build our society's resilience to disinformation, to identify, assess and combat disinformation in order to eliminate risks created by hybrid threats and disinformation about national security," Sandu explained.

According to her, Russia uses fakes and propaganda against Moldova.

"Russia cannot attack our country by military means, but it constantly attacks informationally, because of lies, propaganda, disinformation. Day after day, the Kremlin and criminal groups carry out hybrid attacks using propaganda weapons to sow hatred in the Republic of Moldova, weaken our trust in one and our state," she added.

Sanda is convinced that the plan of those who launch fakes and spread them is to cause fear, discord and achieve their "petty goals, because tanks can't reach us."