Moldova will negotiate the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria

Moldova plans to seek the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria by peaceful means.



This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, in an interview with TV8.

"We have always said that the illegal presence of Russian troops on the territory of Moldova is a factor of instability both for the republic and for the region. The only way we want to achieve this goal (the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region - ed.) is through diplomacy, negotiations and dialogue with the Russian side and Pridnestrovie," Popescu stressed.