Moldova eliminated the pro-Russian party "Shor"

The Moldovan parliament voted to liquidate the pro-Russian Shor party after it was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court on June 19, but the party's deputies remain independent in parliament.
It is reported by NewsMaker.
It is noted that at a meeting on June 22, the parliament took measures to implement the decision of the Constitutional Court of Moldova on the recognition of the Shor party as unconstitutional, and voted for its liquidation.
Deputies from the Shor faction retain their mandates, but will continue to work in parliament as "independents". At the same time, they are forbidden to join other factions, and the lists of reserve candidates of the party were canceled.
Also, the Shor deputies were expelled from the Permanent Bureau, delegations to international organizations and friendship groups with the parliaments of other countries.
Recall, on June 19, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled at the request of the government of the country to check the constitutionality of the pro-Russian Shor party and recognized it as unconstitutional.
The judges came to the conclusion that the party violated the principles prescribed in the Constitution of Moldova. This is the first time in the history of Moldova that a court declared a political party outlawed.
