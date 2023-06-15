Moldova ready to comply with ICC decision and arrest Putin - Sandu

14:59 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that her country will abide by the decision of the International Criminal Court and will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to Moldova.



In an interview with the Euronews Romania TV channel, she was asked about the possibility of Putin being arrested on an ICC warrant.



She also noted that currently Moldova is not threatened by a military invasion from Russia thanks to the actions of Ukraine, which keeps the Russian army away from the border. However, she stressed that Russia continues its attempts to destabilize Moldova.

We talked about these attempts a few months ago.. Fortunately, our institutions have managed to protect the country, we are becoming more resilient. For many years we have seen that Russia tried to blackmail our country using energy,” the President of Moldova said.

She stressed that for the first time since gaining independence, Moldova, with the exception of Transnistria, does not consume Russian gas.

“This is the first time this has happened. This means that we are diversifying, that we are not dependent on Russia, as we have been for three decades.. We work, become more resilient, but of course we need support. Propaganda is a big problem and it has affected our democratic process,” the president added.

However, according to her, part of the church and some politicians are the interests of Russia in the Republic of Moldova.. Government agencies are taking the necessary steps to thwart their efforts.

“We are strengthening our institutions, reforming our intelligence services, developing a new security strategy for the country to make sure that our state becomes strong enough to prevent such people from blowing up our state,” Sandu stressed.

According to her, now there is a criminal, corrupt group headed by a man who was convicted of fraud in the banking sector and is currently hiding in Israel.