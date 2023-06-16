Moldova achieved energy independence from Russia

12:33 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldova, which reduced its consumption of Russian gas after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, no longer uses blue fuel or electricity from Russia.



This was stated by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at a security conference in Bucharest.

"If at the beginning of the war 100% of the energy consumed by Moldova came from Russia, today Moldova is no longer dependent on energy supplies from Russia. The country is integrated into the European energy network both technically and commercially,” said Dorin Recean.

He added that Romania helped Moldova cope with energy challenges.



On March 16, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlikov said that the Russian concern Gazprom has not received money for gas supplied to Moldova since December last year.. According to him, from that moment on, all delivered volumes go to the Transnistrian region under an agreement on the supply of electricity from the Moldavskaya GRES.. But the authorities of Tiraspol continue not to pay for gas, and Russia ignores the debt.



In December last year, Romania started exporting gas to Moldova via the Iasi-Ungheni pipeline.