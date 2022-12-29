Moldovan enterprise agreed with Romania on electricity for January

10:02 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldova in January 2023 will purchase 10 percent of the necessary electricity from Romania.



It is reported by Newsmaker.



The agreement provides for the purchase of electricity for 91 euros MWh, as in the previous ones.



Romania will supply 10 MWh at night and 30 MWh during the day.



As a result, about 60% of the required supplies in January will be provided by the MGRES located in Transnistria, about 30% of the electricity will be produced by thermal power plants and "green" power plants, and about 10% will be purchased from Romania.