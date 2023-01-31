World central banks have bought the largest amount of gold since 1967

19:05 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

World central banks bought 1,136 tons of gold in 2022 for a total of almost $70 billion. This is the largest volume since 1967, according to Reuters on Tuesday, January 31.



In total, last year total global demand for gold was 4,741 tons, up 18% from 2021 and the highest since 2011.

"The data highlights the change in attitudes towards gold since the 1990s and 2000s, when central banks, especially in Western Europe, which hold large amounts of bullion, were selling hundreds of tons a year," the agency wrote.



After the financial crisis of 2008-2009, European banks stopped selling gold, and more and more emerging economies like Turkey, India and Russia began to buy it.



Central banks "love" gold because it is expected to hold its value in "turbulent times" and, unlike currencies and bonds, is not dependent on any single issuer or government.



Gold allows central banks to diversify assets such as US Treasuries (bonds) and dollar bills.



At the same time, the World Gold Council (WGC) predicts that the purchase of gold by central banks in 2023 is unlikely to reach the level of 2022.