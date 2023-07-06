Japanese Defense Ministry warns of threat from Russia and China

12:58 22 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Tokyo believes that the military invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine could be a bad example for China.

The Ministry of Defense of Japan warns of a military threat from Russia. They also expressed concern about Chinese pressure on Taiwan. It is reported by The Guardian.



It is noted that Japan showed the annual report on security, in which a lot of attention is paid to the war in Ukraine.. Tokyo believes that Russia's military intervention in Ukraine could set a bad example for China and serve as a signal that "an attempt to change the status quo by force is acceptable."



The Ministry of Defense of Japan noted that the Russian Federation is increasingly relying on its nuclear potential as a deterrent. They called it a wake-up call, since Russian nuclear submarines regularly operate near Japanese territories.