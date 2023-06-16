The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation signed the first contract with the "volunteer formation"

Kadyrov decided to be the first to demonstrate his loyalty to the supreme and the absence of far-reaching ambitions to use a personal army. Kadyrov's militants "Akhmat" signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
The commander of "Akhmat" after signing the document said:
Recall that on June 10, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order according to which all "volunteer detachments" that are at the front in Ukraine must conclude contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense by July 1. In response, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, said that the “Wagnerites” would not sign “any contracts with Shoigu.”
