11:55 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of the United States of America donated 140 tons of military aid to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, intended to ensure the security of the state. This was announced on Friday, February 3, by the US Embassy in Georgia.

"The United States remains committed to the strategic partnership with Georgia and will continue to strengthen the country's Defense Forces," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

At the same time, the embassy did not specify what kind of military cargo arrived from the US to Georgia.

Georgia and the United States have been cooperating since 1992 in the fields of politics, economics, trade, and since the late 1990s - in the field of defense and security. In January 2009, the Charter of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was signed in Washington, which provides for the development of cooperation in the areas of security, defense, trade, economy, culture, as well as in the humanitarian field.

Recall that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said he was surprised by the statement of the President of Georgia, which wants to return Abkhazia with the help of Ukraine, although at the beginning of the war it preferred to remain silent.