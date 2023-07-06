Migrants broke through from Belarus to the territory of Poland

14:56 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

About a hundred migrants managed to break through from Belarus across the state border to the territory of Poland, the Polish border service said.

According to border guards, on Wednesday, July 5, about 200 people tried to cross the Polish border.

"On July 5, 190 people tried to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, 28 of them were returned to Belarus," the report says.

At the same time, according to the border guards, a group of 95 people managed to break through the border into Polish territory. Two of them, probably guides, returned to Belarus.



Migrants managed to be detained. Among them were, in particular, citizens of the Congo, Eritrea, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Egypt.