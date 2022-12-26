Iranian Foreign Ministry began to threaten Zelensky for his speech at the Congress

17:43 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Thursday criticized Volodymyr Zelensky's statements about Tehran's military support for Moscow in the war against Ukraine.



Kanaani's comment was published on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



It claims that Iran "did not supply any military equipment to any side for use in the war in Ukraine" and has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

"Zelensky should know that Iran's strategic patience with such baseless accusations is not unlimited," an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Kanaani also advised the Ukrainian president "to learn a lesson from the fate of some other political leaders who were content with US support."