Istanbul mayor sentenced to almost three years in prison for insulting election committee members

14:57 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Turkey, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council. In addition, the court imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office.

It is reported by the Associated Press.



Imamoglu was charged with insulting election commission officials after he called the cancellation of legitimate elections “stupid” on November 4, 2019.



The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting that his words were in response to Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu calling him a "fool" and accusing him of criticizing Turkey while visiting the European Parliament.



Imamoglu is expected to appeal the verdict.



Critics said the mayor's trial was an attempt to eliminate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's key opponent.. Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 2023. Polls show a drop in Erdogan's ratings amid economic turmoil and inflation of more than 84%.



What is known about the mayor of Istanbul

Erkem Imamoglu is a member of the Republican People's Party, Turkey's main opposition and secular party, founded by reformist and first president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.



Imamoglu was elected Mayor of Istanbul in March 2019. His victory was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president's Justice and Development Party, which has controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century. The party sought to cancel the results of municipal elections in the city of 16 million because of irregularities.



The challenge led to a re-election a few months later, in which Imamoglu also won.