17:49 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, created the position of his first deputy in the military-industrial commission of the Russian Federation and appointed Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to it.

The commission also included the former security guard of the president, now the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov. He will take the place of Igor Artemyev, who previously headed the federal antimonopoly service. Also in the composition: Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, leaders of the SVR, FSB, Russian Guard and others.



The military-industrial commission is engaged in the implementation of state policy in the field of the military-industrial complex, military-technical support for the country's defense, state security and law enforcement. Including controls the production of weapons and forms the state defense order.



According to the decree, Medvedev will be able to hold meetings instead of Putin and create working groups. Control measures on the military-industrial complex, which he was involved in through the Security Council, will be continued as part of the work of the military-industrial commission, his assistant said.