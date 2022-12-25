Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter when he finds 'someone crazy enough' to fill the job

11:48 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The new owner of Twitter, the American billionaire founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, called the condition after which he would leave the company's leadership position. He announced this on his page in this social network.

“I will retire as CEO as soon as I find someone crazy enough to take this job!” Musk wrote.

He added that after that it will be easy to manage software and server teams.. A few days ago, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter in which the majority were in favor of him leaving his post at the company.. During the vote, he said that he would respect the results of this poll.



In the run-up, US media reported that Twitter's new owner and current CEO, Elon Musk, is looking for a new CEO for the company.