Musk retweeted a post by an American TV presenter, where he accused Ukraine of undermining the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

13:58 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

American billionaire Elon Musk retweeted a post by former Fox News commentator and Donald Trump fan Tucker Carlson, in which he accuses Ukraine of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

“It would be great if there were programs from the entire political spectrum on this platform,” Musk commented on his retweet.

In his video, Carlson calls Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "sweaty comedian turned oligarch" as well as a "persecutor of Christians". Carlson also ridiculed Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a supporter of Ukraine.



Carlson said that the catastrophe at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station allegedly caused "much more damage to Russia", given the occupied Crimea, than to Ukraine.



This is not the first time the ex-host has been spreading Russian narratives. In particular, he said that NATO involved Russia in the war and justified Putin.



In addition, the accounts of Ukrainian users on Twitter fall into the "shadow ban". This was noticed the next day after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The ban includes activists and volunteers actively spreading information about the war, as well as Ukrainian artists.