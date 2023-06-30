Macron calls emergency government meeting over protests

10:29 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling a new emergency government meeting after three nights of clashes between protesters and police in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse and Lille over the murder of a teenager by police.

It is reported by France 24.

Around 40,000 police officers were deployed in France on Thursday night, almost four times as many as on Wednesday, according to the interior minister. 667 arrests have already been made.

"Last night, our policemen, gendarmes and firefighters again courageously resisted a rare act of violence. According to my clear instructions, they made 667 arrests," the Home Secretary tweeted.

Macron will cut short his trip to Brussels, where he is attending a European Union summit, to chair an emergency government meeting at 13:00 local time - a second in a few days due to violence, the Champs Elysées reported.