Macron called on the head of Iran to "immediately stop" the supply of UAVs to Russia

09:50 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Reuters, citing Macron's office, the French president called his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, and warned Iran of "serious consequences" in the security and humanitarian sphere due to cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.. In particular, he called on Iran to "immediately stop" deliveries of UAVs to Russia.

"During the conversation, Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to immediately end its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, the head of France "expressed concern" about the development of the Iranian nuclear program.

It is worth noting that Moscow and Tehran still deny information about the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.. At the same time, the corresponding transfer of drones has already been repeatedly confirmed in the United States.

It should be noted that on December 18, Iran announced that they would not "ask anyone for permission" to expand relations with Russia.

Russian troops use kamikaze drones to strike at the civilian and energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Iran provides Russia with materials needed to build a plant for the production of kamikaze drones.

Earlier media reported that Iran handed over hundreds of thousands of shells to Russia.. Ammunition is transported by ships through the Caspian Sea.

It is also known that Iran is massively supplying Russia with drones of various types, mainly kamikaze drones for strikes against the infrastructure of Ukraine.