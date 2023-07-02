Macron cancels state visit to Germany due to protests in the country

08:13 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Protests have been raging in France for five days now. The turbulent situation in the country forced President Emmanuel Macron to cancel an important state visit to Germany, which was scheduled for July 2-4. It is reported by Radio Liberty.

It is noted that Macron yesterday telephoned German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and announced the cancellation of the visit.

"Given the internal situation, the President of the Republic said that he would like to be able to stay in France for the next few days.. Therefore, both presidents agreed to postpone their visit to Germany to a later date.

In France, the fifth day of protests continue, which began because of the murder of a 17-year-old boy of Algerian origin by police. He violated the rules of the road, after which one of the law enforcement officers shot at him. The police claimed that the driver tried to run them over, but the video footage shows that this is not the case.

Therefore, a wave of protests rolled across the country.. More than 2,500 people were detained, about 200 policemen were injured in clashes.