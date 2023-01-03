Madrid got rid of all diesel buses and plans to buy hydrogen

08:07 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In December 2022, the last 12 diesel buses were removed from the routes in the Spanish capital Madrid, now the city uses only liquefied gas and electric buses, which are considered more environmentally friendly, the municipality of the city said.



In 2023, Madrid plans to purchase the first ten hydrogen buses and another 150 electric buses. In two years, the share of electric buses in the municipal fleet should reach 25%. From 2021 to 2025, the city allocated 543 million euros for the purchase of new transport.



There are currently 1,915 buses in Madrid running on LPG and another 180 on electricity.. Until 1994, the entire fleet of the city was made up of diesel buses, the last time they were bought in 2012.



In the EU, public transport has the status of "environmentally friendly" if its CO2 emissions do not exceed 50 grams per kilometer. Liquefied gas buses fall under this definition. At the same time, after 2025, only vehicles with zero emissions can be considered “clean”.



In Ukraine, it was planned to make all public transport fully electric by 2030.