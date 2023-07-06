Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have already arrived in Belarus

Russian tactical nuclear weapons have already been deployed on the territory of Belarus and are "under reliable protection."
This was stated on July 6 by the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
He added that nuclear weapons were allegedly delivered to Belarus not via land routes.
According to him, nuclear weapons will not be used during the war in Ukraine.. Lukashenka claims that this is possible only with "aggression from NATO."
Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the likelihood that Russia had deployed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus was low as of early July.
