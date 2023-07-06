Lukashenko said that Russian nuclear weapons have already arrived in Belarus

14:08 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian tactical nuclear weapons have already been deployed on the territory of Belarus and are "under reliable protection."



This was stated on July 6 by the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

"This is such a topic (of nuclear weapons - ed.), which is not particularly decent for any politician to talk about. A certain number of nuclear warheads have been moved to the territory of Belarus. They are under reliable protection," Lukashenka said.

He added that nuclear weapons were allegedly delivered to Belarus not via land routes.

"We didn't move nuclear warheads by land," the Belarusian dictator said.

According to him, nuclear weapons will not be used during the war in Ukraine.. Lukashenka claims that this is possible only with "aggression from NATO."