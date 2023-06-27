Lukashenka spoke to journalists and law enforcers

11:55 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The self-proclaimed head of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, spoke to journalists and security officials on the morning of June 27.

According to the Belarusian state agency "Belta", the meeting was attended by the leadership of the military and law enforcement agencies, special forces, as well as media leaders, political scientists and journalists.



At the beginning of his speech, Lukashenka said that “there are no color revolutions in the country if there are no reasons for them,” he recalled the “threat from the West hanging over the fatherland from Brest to Vladivostok,” and added that it “was painful for him to watch the events that took place in the south of Russia".

"There are no color revolutions if there are no reasons for this in the country. I do not hide it, it was painful to watch the events taking place in the south of Russia. Not only me. Many of our citizens took them to heart. Because there is only one motherland," Lukashenka said.

Lukashenka said that, given the role of Belarus in resolving this situation, he should say a few words about what happened and explain the position of Belarus and the decisions taken. Especially, according to him, "in the light of the latest stuffing and insinuations that are appearing more and more, especially in the Russian media."

"We have a mission to save the world, conquered by millions of lives of heroes, our parents and grandfathers. This means only one thing - we must be stronger than the threat that again hangs over our land as a shadow. And again from the West. As you can see, history repeats itself. Speaking of strength, I think of technical possibilities last. They are. And we are well aware of this," Lukashenka said.

He noted that the army of Belarus after the attempted rebellion in the Russian Federation was brought "on full combat readiness."

“When the events in Russia took place, I gave all the orders to bring the army to full combat readiness. No one, even in these snotty Telegram channels, blathered against it. No family, no wives, no children, no relatives - no one. In half a day, all the Armed Forces, including the police, special forces, were put on full alert," Lukashenka said.

According to the Russian RBC, Lukashenka asked not to make a hero out of him: "neither from me, nor from Putin, nor from Prigogine, because we missed the situation, and then we thought that it would resolve, but it did not resolve. And two people collided, who fought at the front. There are no heroes in this business."



Lukashenka also said that "if Russia collapses, we will remain under the rubble, we will all die."



After the speech, Lukashenko presented the general's epaulettes to the highest officers.