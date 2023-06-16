Lukashenka pardoned Russian woman Sofya Sapega, she has already been transferred to Russia

19:59 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, girlfriend of Roman Protasevich, founder of the Belarusian opposition telegram channel NEXTA. They were detained in May 2021 after a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk.



Belsat reports.

"Sofia Sapega pardoned in Russia. Even the Governor of the Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, came to meet her.

According to the publication, the governor expressed the hope that "the future life of the girl will turn out well."

"The governor said that Sapegu pardoned Lukashenka," the report says.

The girl met with the Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako, who personally asked for the convict.