Lukashenka pardoned Russian woman Sofya Sapega, she has already been transferred to Russia

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, girlfriend of Roman Protasevich, founder of the Belarusian opposition telegram channel NEXTA. They were detained in May 2021 after a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk.
Belsat reports.
According to the publication, the governor expressed the hope that "the future life of the girl will turn out well."
The girl met with the Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako, who personally asked for the convict.
