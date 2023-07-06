Lukashenko: the head of Wagner is in Russia, not in Belarus

14:28 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, said that the head of the private military company Wagner, after an unsuccessful attempt at a rebellion, is in Russia, and not on the territory of Belarus.



BelTA reports.

"As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. Where is he this morning? Maybe he left for Moscow in the morning, maybe somewhere else, but he is not on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenka said.

He is convinced that Putin will not take revenge on Yevgeny Prigogine for attempting a rebellion.

"What will happen to him (Prigogine - ed.) next? Well, everything happens in life. But if you think that Putin is so vindictive that he will be "killed" tomorrow ... No, this will not happen," Lukashenka said.

According to him, at the same time, mercenaries from the Wagner PMC headed by Prigogine are in their camps.

"As far as I am informed, Wagner PMC fighters are in their camps. In permanent camps, where they were after their withdrawal from the front for recovery," the Belarusian dictator said.

In addition, Lukashenka said that he sees no risks for Belarus if PMC fighters are deployed in the country.