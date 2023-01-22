Lukashenka has been leading the Kremlin leadership by the nose for a long time - intelligence

12:37 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko leads the Kremlin leadership by the nose in the matter of his loyalty. In this regard, today there is no danger of an open invasion of the Republic of Belarus into the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Yusov on the air of the news telethon on Saturday, January 21.

He noted that the rumors about the alleged invasion of Belarus are part of the psychological operation of Russia.

According to him, the Main Intelligence Directorate is aware of Lukashenka and his regime, including the number of the strike group, the readiness of the forces and other points that allow us to assert that there is no threat.

Yusov added that even if the situation changed, Ukraine is ready and has worked out all possible scenarios.

“It is in the interests of Putin and Russia to escalate the topic of Belarus as much as possible, but Lukashenka is no longer playing it very well.

We recently saw how he led Lavrov by the nose, told how much he loves Putin, and then said that he did not see a threat from Ukraine. He does not want to take suicidal actions," the representative of the GUR explained.

Recall, Lukashenka said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises" him, because he does not fall for some "provocations" of Western countries against Belarus.

At the same time, Lavrov then said that Moscow and Minsk supposedly have a common position on the goals of the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.