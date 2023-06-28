Lithuania has introduced a temporary ban on the transit of dual-use goods

18:29 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuania has decided to temporarily ban the transit of dual-use goods through its territory. This decision was taken by the Lithuanian government at a meeting that took place on Wednesday, June 28.



In accordance with the approved decision, 57 groups of dual-use goods are now prohibited from being moved through Lithuania and exported from it.



This is reported by the Baltic agency BNS.



The main impact of this measure affects the transportation of microelectronics and semiconductor components, which are included in the national list of dual-use controlled goods.



Aušrine Armonaitė, Lithuania's Minister of Economy and Innovation, said the country "restricts the movement of certain dual-use or potentially dual-use goods through its territory for at least one year."



She also explained that the Lithuanian authorities have information indicating that these goods can be used in military operations against Ukraine.