Lithuania terminated cross-border cooperation with Belarus

18:16 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of Lithuania has decided to terminate the agreement with the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the basic principles of cross-border cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania.



It is reported that the government's decision was made taking into account the political situation in Belarus after 2020: in particular, the rigged presidential elections and the involvement of the republic in the war against Ukraine.