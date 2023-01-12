Lithuania will spend 10 million euros on refugees from Ukraine

14:15 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuania will spend 10 million euros from the funds of the European Union for the reception, accommodation and integration of refugees from Ukraine.



According to LRT, this was stated by the Ministry of Social Protection of the country.

"The European Commission allocated 10 million euros to the country, thanks to which Lithuania's ability to receive refugees has increased," the statement says.

It is noted that the ministry is preparing to sign cooperation agreements with local governments and administrations to finance projects for the integration of refugees.. Priority will be given to service projects: for example, those aimed at coping with stress due to forced migration, focusing on women's rights, as well as promoting entrepreneurship.



Part of the funds will go to the prevention of illegal employment, human trafficking and addiction to psychotropic substances. Also, investments will be allocated to prepare for the growth of the migration flow.