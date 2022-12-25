Lithuania dismantles largest memorial to Soviet troops, despite UN decision

09:36 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The municipality of Vilnius has begun work on the dismantling of Soviet sculptures at the Antakalnis cemetery, which were previously blocked by the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee.



This was announced by the mayor of Vilnius Remigius Simasius on Wednesday, according to the LRT publication.



The work is expected to take about three weeks.



"The stelae of the Antakalnis cemetery will not collapse as distinctly as (collapsed) recently the largest Soviet monument in Riga. As planned, the steles will be removed in an organized manner, in separate segments, and this may take up to three weeks," the mayor said.

"Unfortunately, this work had to be postponed due to the decision of the UN Human Rights Committee, but the launch day has already arrived," he added.

It was assumed that the sculptures could be dismantled earlier. However, last Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice reported that the UN Human Rights Committee upheld the temporary protection of the sculptures located at the Antakalnis cemetery in the capital, thereby formally preventing their dismantling by the city authorities.



The committee was asked for interim measures by applicants who introduced themselves as "ethnic Russians".



Sculptures are being dismantled despite the decision of the UN committee. The Ministry of Justice and the mayor's office claim that the committee was misled by the arguments of the mentioned persons that the monument would be desecrated, and the remains, which are located nearby, would be reburied.



The municipality promises to transfer the removed sculptures to the National Museum of Lithuania.



In early June, the municipality of Vilnius unanimously decided to remove six figurative stelae made of gray granite depicting Soviet soldiers of World War II.. Before that, they were deleted from the register of immovable cultural property.



City officials had previously hoped the sculptures would be dismantled in September.



The war memorial at the Antakalnis cemetery was erected in 1951. It is alleged that about three thousand Soviet soldiers are buried there. Granite statues appeared later - in 1984.