The Lithuanian Seimas signed the "law on de-Sovietization"

07:52 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Lithuania will ban the propaganda of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, as well as the placement of symbols of the Soviet and Nazi occupations of the country. On Tuesday, December 13, reports LRT.



The law, for which 103 members of the Seimas voted, will be signed by the President of Lithuania in the near future.

"The law creates a legal basis for the removal of symbols of totalitarianism and authoritarianism from public places, such as monuments, memorial objects, names of streets, squares and other public objects," the statement said.

Monuments and memorial objects reminiscent of the USSR or Nazi Germany will be removed from public places in Lithuania. In addition, the law provides for the renaming of streets, squares and other objects.



Placement on public sites of symbols of military aggression, as well as symbols associated with the Soviet occupation of Lithuania in 1940-1941 and 1944-1990 and the Nazi occupation in 1939-1944 will be prosecuted by law.



The exception will be museums, archives, libraries and other places designed to inform citizens about historical events, including the activities of totalitarian and authoritarian governments.



The Lithuanian Center for Genocide and Resistance Studies or municipal authorities will be able to recognize public facilities as promoting totalitarian or authoritarian regimes and their ideologies. A special interdepartmental commission will have to submit its assessment in advance.