Lithuanian military analysts find 95 cases of disinformation about defense

16:23 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the latest data, military analysts from the Lithuanian Armed Forces have recorded as many as 95 cases of disinformation spread on the topic of defense in the enemy information environment over the past month.



According to the LRT report, cases of disinformation discovered covered various aspects, including the war in Ukraine, Lithuania's membership in NATO, and relations between Russia and NATO.



The largest amount of disinformation was related to the war in Ukraine. Western support for Ukraine, including Lithuania, has been called war propaganda. The persistent popularity of the “Russia-NATO war” narrative, in which the Alliance is accused of direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine, was also recorded.



Disinformation is also spreading regarding military threats to Kaliningrad and Belarus, allegedly related to military exercises in Lithuania. Poland and Lithuania are also being accused of making covert plans to take part in the fighting in Ukraine.



Analysts also note that on the eve of the NATO summit, Kremlin-controlled sources spread disinformation about the alliance's defense plans, claiming that these plans are offensive, not defensive.



Military analysts believe that hostile countries are trying to convince their domestic audiences of support for the Kremlin's policies, both in the context of the war in Ukraine and in relations with NATO, by actively spreading disinformation.