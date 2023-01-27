The head of ISIS in Somalia and about 10 militants were liquidated - USA

08:14 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

US military personnel helped eliminate key ISIS intermediary in Somalia, Bilal al-Sudani, and about 10 militants.



This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by senior officials of the US presidential administration, writes The New York Times.

"Last night, on the orders of the President, the US military carried out an operation in northern Somalia, which resulted in the elimination of Bilal al-Sudani, a key figure and coordinator of the ISIS global network," the military said.

As told in the United States, at first it was planned to capture the terrorists alive, but they put up fierce resistance - and were killed. No one was hurt among the US military..



According to US intelligence, al-Sudani coordinated the expansion of ISIS activities on the African continent. In addition, he financed branches of this group around the world.