The head of ISIS in Somalia and about 10 militants were liquidated - USA

US military personnel helped eliminate key ISIS intermediary in Somalia, Bilal al-Sudani, and about 10 militants.
This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by senior officials of the US presidential administration, writes The New York Times.
As told in the United States, at first it was planned to capture the terrorists alive, but they put up fierce resistance - and were killed. No one was hurt among the US military..
According to US intelligence, al-Sudani coordinated the expansion of ISIS activities on the African continent. In addition, he financed branches of this group around the world.
