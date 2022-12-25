Kosovo leaders sign application for EU membership

17:17 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Heads of state institutions of Kosovo on December 14 signed an application for membership in the European Union. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Melisa Haradinaj.

Kosovo is formalizing its bid for EU membership two decades after the Thessaloniki summit in 2003, when a European perspective was promised for all six countries of the Western Balkans. Given the many complexities, it remains to be seen how this act will unfold in the EU," she tweeted.

According to Kosova Press, Kosovo's President Vyosa Osmani called today a historic day and said that Kosovo deserves to be part of the EU family.

"The process is heterogeneous and can be lengthy, but we are determined to succeed. We will do our job so that the European Union can do its easier," she said.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti expressed his conviction that progress on Kosovo's accession to the EU will depend on a "commitment to profound and transformational reforms."



Speaker of Parliament Glauck Konyufka said the European Union will be "complete only when all European countries are part of this union."



The Republic of Kosovo is a partially recognized country that Serbia considers its own territory. Kosovo was an autonomous province within the former Yugoslavia. In 1999, the region became a protectorate of the United Nations. Kosovo's parliament unilaterally declared independence in 2008.



The Republic of Kosovo is recognized by most Western countries, including the United States. Five EU countries - Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Romania and Slovakia - do not recognize the independence of Kosovo. Ukraine also did not recognize the independence of Kosovo.