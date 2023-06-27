Latvia includes Russia in the list of low tax countries

15:59 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of Latvia has decided to include the Russian Federation in the list of countries and territories with low or no taxes from July 1, 2023.



Information about this was published on the Delfi portal.



In addition to Russia, the list of offshore zones also includes the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Ministry of Finance of Latvia has urged taxpayers to pay special attention to transactions with persons who are located, based or registered in these countries and territories.



These countries were included in the list of offshore zones due to the lack of tax cooperation with the European Union (EU), which was updated on February 14, 2023.



The Ministry of Finance of Latvia explained that the new rules directly refer to the EU list and its regular updating in order to avoid frequent technical changes and ensure maximum efficiency and timely response to changes in the EU list.



The Ministry of Finance recalled that Latvian direct tax regulations provide for a special tax regime (protective measures) in case of transactions with persons who are located, based or registered in countries and territories with a low or zero level of taxation.