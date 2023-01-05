Latvia does not plan to renew the license of the Dozhd TV channel

09:42 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Latvia, the issue of returning the license to the Russian TV channel Dozhd has not yet been discussed, the head of the National Council for Electronic Media (NEPLP) of the country, Ivars Abolins, said in an interview with Latvian Radio.

According to him, the TV channel committed a serious violation of local legislation, so no negotiations on the return of the license are possible.



The official noted that the arguments that Russian-speakers are being deprived of something are not true. 252 media are available in Latvia, of which 127 are in Russian, only 42 in Latvian. These are the statistics of the media in the country after 121 media outlets associated with Russia were withdrawn from the information space.



Āboliņš noted that Latvia needs to strengthen the content in the Latvian language in order to have a strong information space.

"We can only add more content in Latvian to bring it a little closer to the amount of content in Russian," he said.

Therefore, in his opinion, maintaining additional content in Russian in order to further increase the dominance of this language in the local information space is completely wrong, and Latvia should not do this.