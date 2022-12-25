Latvia revoked the license of the Dozhd TV channel

The National Electronic Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) has revoked the license of the Russian independent television channel Dozhd for "security reasons".
Delphi reports.
According to the publication, the regulator assessed a set of violations committed recently by the channel: the lack of a sound track in the state language for broadcasts, the image of Crimea on the map as part of the territory of Russia, the name of the Russian army allowed by the TV presenter "our army", as well as a possible expression of support for the Russian army . In a comment to the LETA agency, the chairman of the council, Ivars Abolins, explained that the decision was made taking into account national security and public order.
Delphi reports.
According to the publication, the regulator assessed a set of violations committed recently by the channel: the lack of a sound track in the state language for broadcasts, the image of Crimea on the map as part of the territory of Russia, the name of the Russian army allowed by the TV presenter "our army", as well as a possible expression of support for the Russian army . In a comment to the LETA agency, the chairman of the council, Ivars Abolins, explained that the decision was made taking into account national security and public order.
The regulator also took into account the information received from the State Security Service, the content of which Abolins does not disclose.. He noted that the channel could continue broadcasting on the territory of Russia on the Internet.
The decision will come into force on the night of Thursday, December 8, when Dozhd should stop broadcasting in Latvia.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments