Latvia revoked the license of the Dozhd TV channel

10:45 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Delphi reports.



According to the publication, the regulator assessed a set of violations committed recently by the channel: the lack of a sound track in the state language for broadcasts, The National Electronic Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) has revoked the license of the Russian independent television channel Dozhd for "security reasons".Delphi reports.According to the publication, the regulator assessed a set of violations committed recently by the channel: the lack of a sound track in the state language for broadcasts, the image of Crimea on the map as part of the territory of Russia, the name of the Russian army allowed by the TV presenter "our army", as well as a possible expression of support for the Russian army . In a comment to the LETA agency, the chairman of the council, Ivars Abolins, explained that the decision was made taking into account national security and public order.

"Assessing the totality of violations, NEPLP is convinced that Dozhd's leadership does not understand and is not aware of the significance and seriousness of the violations, and therefore cannot act on the territory of Latvia," the official said.

The regulator also took into account the information received from the State Security Service, the content of which Abolins does not disclose.. He noted that the channel could continue broadcasting on the territory of Russia on the Internet.

"This decision shows that Latvia is a legal and democratic country that is open to the media, because Latvia has allowed a large number of media outlets associated with Russia to enter the country and can work freely here.. Only the Dozhd TV channel, which violated the law, was punished," Abolins added.

The decision will come into force on the night of Thursday, December 8, when Dozhd should stop broadcasting in Latvia.





