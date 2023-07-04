Kyrgyzstan allows use of matronym instead of patronymic

09:16 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyrgyzstan decides to allow use of match names instead of patronymics. The Constitutional Court of the country made this decision, according to the information portal 24.kg.



The official statement notes that the legislation should provide an opportunity for citizens to use a matronym that does not contradict the principles of equality and the prohibition of discrimination based on gender.



However, the decision indicates that this option should be available only to adult citizens.



This decision was taken as a result of the consideration of the claim of one woman who demanded permission to indicate the matronymic instead of the patronymic in the documents of her child..



The court came to the conclusion that in a traditional society, a child with a matronym can become an object of bullying and social stigmatization, and therefore refused the woman.



However, the decision also clarifies that after reaching the age of majority, a citizen who, for whatever reason, does not wish to use a male patronymic in his full name, should have the right to choose between a patronymic and a match.